Emirates SkyCargo has transported two conservation dogs from the UK to Matusadona National Park in Zimbabwe to support anti-poaching efforts, while also reporting an 11% year-on-year increase in UK export volumes during FY 2025-26. The carrier transported more than 57,000 tonnes of exports from the UK across its global network, with growth driven by aerospace, life sciences and perishables.

The conservation dogs, trained by British charity Dogs 4 Wildlife, are now working alongside park rangers in Zimbabwe to help protect wildlife from illegal poaching. Emirates is a founding signatory of the Buckingham Palace Declaration and a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce, supporting global efforts to combat wildlife trafficking and exploitation.

Alongside its conservation work, Emirates SkyCargo said UK exports continued to grow, with shipments increasing by 7% between April and June 2026 compared with the same period last year. The carrier connects eight UK gateways — Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Newcastle and Stansted — through more than 140 weekly flights to markets across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia.

Khawla Abdulla, Vice President Cargo Commercial Europe, Emirates SkyCargo, said the strong growth in UK exports reflected the increasing importance of fast, reliable and globally connected logistics networks in enabling international trade. She said the carrier continues to connect UK businesses with high-growth markets through its Dubai hub and specialised cargo solutions, supporting sectors including life sciences, aerospace, perishables and advanced manufacturing.

Aerospace remained one of the strongest-performing sectors. Between January and June 2026, Emirates SkyCargo transported more than 570 tonnes of aircraft parts and aerospace components from the UK to Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East. Its Aircraft on Ground (AOG) product for the aerospace and engineering sector recorded more than 300% year-on-year growth during the period.

The carrier also transported high-value technology infrastructure, including data centre equipment and server racks, with most shipments originating from manufacturing and engineering hubs around Manchester and London.

Life sciences exports also grew, with Emirates SkyCargo transporting more than 1,600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals and over 26 tonnes of clinical trial medications from the UK during the first half of 2026. Newcastle remained one of the carrier's key regional gateways for pharmaceutical exports.

Food and perishables continued to be another major export category. During the first half of 2026, the carrier transported more than 1,500 tonnes of Scottish shellfish and over 1,200 tonnes of smoked salmon to international markets. It also flew more than 1,000 tonnes of food products from the UK to the UAE, including 250 tonnes of strawberries and more than 150 tonnes of cheese.

In addition, Emirates SkyCargo supported exports of premium automobiles and works of art from the UK, while its Emirates Courier Express service helped British businesses ship fashion products, consumer goods and components to customers worldwide.