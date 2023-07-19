Emirates SkyCargo is scaling up its cool chain capacity for perishables, preparing for a busy summer season of weddings and outdoor events.

As the demand for decorative floral arrangements increases, May 2023 saw Emirates SkyCargo transport 3,590 tonnes of time- and temperature-sensitive fresh cut flowers, an increase of 20 percent from the same period last year, says an official release.

Ecuador and Kenya are the top two export origin locations, the release added. Ecuador, in particular, has experienced a steady rise in flower trade in recent years, increasing exports with Emirates SkyCargo by 21 percent in May this year compared to 2022. "The Netherlands, a country that plays a major role in the world’s flower trade, remains in both the top three export origins and import locations. Other key import locations for this commodity include the UAE and Australia with Saudi Arabia rounding out the top four."

Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President – Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo says: "We are seeing an increased demand for fresh flowers as the wedding season in the Northern Hemisphere reaches its peak, and a corresponding spike in demand for logistics capabilities to protect perishables. Leveraging our industry-leading temperature-controlled technology, facilities, equipment and expert personnel, Emirates Fresh continues to offer our global customers reliable freshness, whether it’s beautiful blooms for that special day or fresh produce for the garden barbeque. With 500 to 600 tonnes of perishables transported on Emirates SkyCargo flights every day, we are proud to be the partner of choice that connects the global agriculture community with their customers all over the world.”

22,500 tonnes of perishables transported every month

Perishables are the carrier’s largest business by tonnage carried - an average of 22,500 tonnes every month. "Ranging from freshly picked mangoes from Pakistan, to salmon from Norway and brilliant blooms from Kenya, Emirates SkyCargo transports goods rapidly and efficiently across its global network of over 140 destinations. Fresh cut flowers dominate as the leading perishable category transported by SkyCargo with chilled meat and fresh fruits rounding out the top three perishable product categories as air cargo enables temperature-safe and rapid transit from farm to shop in as little as 24-48 hours."

Emirates' dedicated cool-chain handling capabilities have been developed with a focus on fast connection times and high-quality transfers, the release added. "Its dual airport hub in Dubai is the world’s largest and most technologically advanced cargo handling facility, offering a three-hour, air-to-air transfer service. Handling over 8,000 shipments per day, the facility has over 15,000m² of dedicated storage for temperature-sensitive goods including perishables."

Uniquely positioned between east and west, approximately one-third of the world’s population can be served from Dubai within a four-hour flight range, the release added.