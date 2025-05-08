Emirates SkyCargo carried 2.3 million tonnes in FY2024-2025, up seven percent from the previous year as the delivery of two new Boeing 777 freighters and two wet-leased 747 freighters unlocked capacity to serve demand.

The cargo division reported a solid revenue of $4.4 billion, contributing 13 percent to Emirates’ total revenue and 11 percent of the group revenue. “Cargo yield per freight tonne kilometre (FTKM) increased by 10 percent, returning to pre-pandemic marketplace levels," says an official release.

"During the year, Emirates added Copenhagen to its freighter network and signed an MoU with Astral Aviation to expand its reach in Africa. Emirates Delivers, an e-commerce delivery solution, was launched in Saudi Arabia to connect local shoppers with online retailers in the U.S. and U.K. As part of its ongoing digitisation push, our cargo division launched eQuote, a digital self-service touchpoint that enables customers in 75 countries to request and manage spot quotations."

Emirates placed orders for 10 more Boeing 777Fs, the release added. "Emirates SkyCargo has 13 freighters on order and expects to operate a fleet of 21 freighters by December 2026. At the end of March, Emirates’ SkyCargo’s total freighter fleet stood at 10 Boeing 777Fs."

Emirates SkyCargo, in the current fiscal (2025-26) has taken delivery of two Boeing 777 freighters. In a LinkedIn post, the airline stated, “Our growing fleet enables us to further expand our freighter network, reaching new destinations such as the recently announced Tokyo Narita and Copenhagen."

Emirates SkyCargo has confirmed that its current cargo fleet includes 11 B777Fs and six wet-leased B747Fs.

dnata

dnata's total revenue increased 10 percent to AED 21.1 billion ($5.8 billion), driven by increased flight and travel activity across the world, particularly in its major markets: Australia, Europe, the UAE, U.K. and U.S., the release added.

"dnata’s international businesses account for 75% of its revenue, unchanged from the previous year."

dnata reported a two percent decline in profit after tax at $381 million. "Expanding its capabilities and capacity to meet customer needs and its future growth ambitions, dnata’s investments in 2024-25 amounted to AED 579 million ($158 million). Significant investments during the year included new electric and hybrid ground support equipment for its airport operations as part of its environmental strategy, new catering facilities in Australia, and new cargo facilities in the UAE."

Cargo handled in 2024-25 increased nine percent to 3.1 million tonnes. dnata made significant investments to meet growing global demand, the release added. "In Dubai, dnata Logistics broke ground on a 57,000 m² warehouse in Dubai South, a $27 million investment that will support Dubai’s continued growth as a global logistics hub. In Zürich, dnata’s exclusive lease agreement will see it operate the airport authority’s new, advanced warehouse when it opens in early 2027."

Group net profit up 10% at $5.6bn

Emirates Group reported a profit after tax of $5.6 billion in the financial year 2024-25 (till March 31, 2025), up 10 percent from $5.1 billion in the previous year.

"This is the first financial year that the UAE corporate tax, enacted in 2023, is applied to the Emirates Group. After accounting for the nine percent tax, the Group’s profit after tax is AED 20.5 billion ($5.6 billion)," the release added.

Group revenue increased six percent to $39.6 billion. While Emirates revenue was up six percent to $34.9 billion, profit after tax increased 11 percent to $5.2 billion.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group says: "It is no accident that Dubai has produced hugely successful global aviation entities including Emirates and dnata. Dubai’s aviation sector has become an influential force on the global stage, thanks to visionary leaders, strategic planning, co-ordinated execution, and strong support from our customers, business partners and all the people of Dubai.

"When the government set up Emirates 40 years ago and we began expanding dnata’s capabilities to support the city’s growth, we had a clear mission - be the best at what we do; and deliver value to Dubai, our stakeholders, and the communities we serve.

"With that in mind, we’ve kept a laser focus on providing great products and services, and we continually invest in technology and talent to increase our competitive edge. We look after our people and our customers, and we work hard to positively impact our communities. We don’t cut corners, and we don’t take shortcuts that put our future at risk for short term gains. By building our business models around these principles and Dubai’s unique strengths, the Emirates Group has thrived and stayed resilient through geo-political and socio-economic challenges over the years."

The Group collectively invested $ 3.8 billion in the financial year 2024-25 in new aircraft, facilities, equipment, companies, and the latest technologies to support its growth plans, the release added.

"The Group’s total workforce increased nine percent to 121,223 employees, its largest size ever, as Emirates and dnata continued recruitment activity around the world to support its expanding operations and boost its future capabilities."

FY2025-26 outlook

Sheikh Ahmed says: "Emirates will strengthen our network connectivity with the expected delivery of 16 A350s and four Boeing 777 freighters in 2025-26, providing much-needed capacity to meet customer demand. Our retrofit programme will continue apace to provide our customers the latest Emirates products and a more consistent experience across our A380, 777 and A350 fleet.

"dnata is on a steady growth path with facility investments coming to fruition in key markets, including the opening of new facilities in Amsterdam, Dubai and Erbil next year which will significantly expand our cargo handling capacity and capabilities.

"Work is already underway at the new Al Maktoum International airport (DWC) and broader development around Dubai South. Our planning teams are working closely with Dubai airports and other entities to design and deliver the future of aviation and the best possible travel experiences."