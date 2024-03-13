Emirates SkyCargo announced that it has gone live on air cargo digital marketplace cargo.one, cementing its presence on three of the biggest digital marketplaces for air freight logistics.

“Bolstering its advanced and customer-centric digital distribution strategy, partnering with cargo.one ensures that Emirates SkyCargo offers are present where its customers wish to book,” reads the release.

Through cargo.one, customers will be able to access Emirates SkyCargo schedules, tariff and contract rates, along with real-time access to available capacity, empowering freight forwarders to make immediate bookings at any time. During the initial launch phase, the partnership will roll out in select countries in Europe before expanding across the Americas, Africa, the Far East and Australasia. cargo.one now contributes to Emirates SkyCargo’s digital status in the market, with its seamless booking experience and reach to 15,000 freight forwarders in every corner of the world.

Jeffrey van Haeften, senior vice president cargo commercial worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Digitalisation is a key way that we help the world work better, providing flexible and convenient options for freight forwarders to seamlessly access Emirates SkyCargo’s world-class product and services. In turn, by streamlining our quotations and bookings, we enable our teams to focus on providing outstanding customer service, which is the cornerstone of our brand. We will continue to invest in digital solutions and partnerships such as cargo.one to enhance the experience for our customers and expedite the movement of goods all over the world.”

Emirates SkyCargo’s four core products are listed on cargo.one, including Emirates Fresh and Emirates Fresh Breathe, an integrated and responsive cool chain purpose-built for perishables; Emirates Airfreight Priority for urgent shipments that require speed and reliability; and Emirates Airfreight for the quick and careful transport of general cargo.

Commenting on the partnership, Moritz Claussen, founder & co-CEO, cargo.one, said, “As a digitally savvy carrier, it makes every sense that Emirates SkyCargo would ensure that its offers are presented to every freight forwarding branch worldwide using cargo.one. As market leaders, both teams are driven by the imperative for digital excellence. We have a great joint potential to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding digital journeys for many Emirates SkyCargo customers.”

Claussen added, “The addition of Emirates SkyCargo’s global connectivity to cargo.one will equip thousands of forwarders with enhanced resilience from even more daily services on many key trade lanes, as well as a number of exciting new destinations throughout Africa and the Middle East. The combination of Emirates SkyCargo’s vast services and cargo.one’s great efficiencies is a valuable proposition, and one that reflects just how critical digital booking now is for forwarding success in every market.”