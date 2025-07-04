Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of the world’s largest international airline, signed a service quality agreement with Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world’s largest freight forwarders.

"The agreement sets high targets for on-time performance during transportation with several key milestones highlighted to track and measure success such as notify for delivery (NFD) milestone, which confirms that the shipment was transported as expected and the consignee at destination has been updated," says an official release from Emirates SkyCargo.

Emirates’ commitment to quality and performance complements Kuehne+Nagel’s quality programme, launched in 2024, of which Emirates is an important member, the release added. Both initiatives share a common goal of working together with Cargo iQ to elevate standards and advance quality within the industry.

"Our partnership with Emirates SkyCargo is built on a shared commitment to quality, transparency and customer focus," says Thomas Reichmann, Global Air Logistics Carrier & Procurement Manager, Kuehne+Nagel. "Signing the service quality agreement marks an important step in further strengthening our collaboration and ensuring measurable excellence across the entire supply chain. With clearly defined performance indicators and a joint focus on continuous improvement, we are creating real value for our customers worldwide."

As a member of IATA’s Cargo iQ since 2018, Emirates SkyCargo follows a longstanding data-driven performance management roadmap to measure and quantify performance to its customers and partners, the release added. "Reporting on over 90 percent of shipments across its network, Emirates SkyCargo consistently ranks in the top percentile, despite moving more cargo and monitoring more shipments than most other members. From January to April 2025, the airline averaged a score of 96 percent, according to Cargo iQ’s reporting, one of the highest rankings out of 30 airlines monitored."

Moaza Al Falahi, Vice President, Cargo Customer Affairs and Service Audit, Emirates SkyCargo says: "Emirates is built on an ethos of customer centricity and underpins every part of our business. From rapid, seamless connectivity across our vast global network, to expert consultation with our in-house experts, we aim to provide an unbeatable experience for our customers. Through a robust performance management system, we quantify our performance, make quick adjustments where needed to consistently provide a dependable, trusted service for our customers around the world."