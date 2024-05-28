Emirates SkyCargo is celebrating ten years of dual airport operations. This has been made possible by its strong trucking fleet and bonded corridor. The 77-kilometre distance between Dubai World Central (DWC) and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is seamlessly bridged by this bonded trucking corridor, enabling a five-hour air-to-air transfer service for customers.

With a fleet of over 60 trucks operating around the clock, the fleet serves as a rolling conveyor between the dedicated freighter operations at DWC and bellyhold operations at DXB. Since May 2014, these trucks have transferred more than 2.16 million tonnes of cargo between the two airports over the course of 640,000 trips, supporting trade to more than 150 destinations across the airline’s extensive global network, according to the official release by the airline.



“Establishing a reliable and effective trucking service has been essential to the success of our dual airport hub, enabling us to move our customers’ shipments without compromise. Over the last decade, we have reinforced the service, offering one of the most competitive air-to-air transfer times of 5 hours, coupled with fit-for-purpose solutions to keep goods flowing quickly and reliably around the world. We will continue to develop our multi-modal offering and integrate Dubai’s world-class infrastructure into our operations, strengthening the city’s position as a leading logistics hub,” says Robert Fordree, Senior Vice President of Cargo Operations Worldwide, Emirates SkyCargo.



Offering customers more choice and flexibility with their international shipping, Emirates SkyCargo’s truck fleet includes flat-beds, temperature-controlled refrigerated units, dry box roller beds, and reefers to provide fit-for-purpose attention for goods in transit. Maintained and operated by Allied Transport Company, the fleet has travelled over 62 million miles in the last decade, which is the equivalent distance of 81 trips to the moon and back, the release added.



Besides shuttling cargo between the two airports, Emirates SkyCargo introduced a road feeder service to improve land connectivity for regional airports. Since 2020, this service has handled significant transit traffic from GCC markets like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, transporting oversized and heavy cargo, including machinery, engines, automotive parts, and oil field equipment.

