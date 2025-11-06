Emirates SkyCargo transported 1.25 million tonnes of cargo in the first six months of the year, up by 4% compared to the same period last year. However, cargo yields decreased by 6% due to softening demand in some market segments amidst tariff concerns.

Emirates SkyCargo added capacity from 3 new Boeing 777 freighters delivered. In April, the cargo division launched Emirates Courier Express, a product that leverages the power of the airline’s global network to provide door-to-door express shipping services for businesses.

“Customer demand for Emirates SkyCargo’s specialised products and excellent network of freighter and bellyhold cargo operations remained steady,” reads the release.

Emirates airline

“Cementing its position as the world’s most profitable airline for the half-year reporting period,” Emirates' profit before tax for the first half of 2025-26 hit a new record of AED 11.4 billion ($ 3.1 billion), compared to AED 9.7 billion ($ 2.6 billion) last year. Emirates' profit after tax is AED 9.9 billion ($ 2.7 billion), up 13% from last year. Emirates' revenue, including other operating income, of AED 65.6 billion ($ 17.9 billion) was up 6% compared with AED 62.2 billion ($ 16.9 billion) for the same period last year.

Emirates Group

Meanwhile, on the Group level, it announced a new record half-year financial performance, posting a profit before tax of AED 12.2 billion ($ 3.3 billion) for the first six months of 2025-26, making this the fourth consecutive year of record profitability for the half-year reporting period. After accounting for income tax charges, the Group’s profit after tax is AED 10.6 billion ($ 2.9 billion), up 13% from last year. Group revenue was AED 75.4 billion ($ 20.6 billion) for the first six months of 2025-26, up 4% from AED 70.8 billion ($ 19.3 billion) last year.

dnata

dnata achieved a new record half-year revenue, crossing the $ 3.0 billion mark for the first time for this reporting period. dnata’s revenue, including other operating income, of AED 11.7 billion ($ 3.2 billion) increased by 13% compared to AED 10.4 billion ($ 2.8 billion) generated in the same period last year. Overall profit before tax for dnata is AED 843 million ($ 230 million), up by 17% from the same period last year. dnata’s profit after tax is AED 697 million ($ 190 million), up 22% from last year. Illustrating its operating performance, dnata’s EBITDA was AED 1.4 billion ($ 372 million), up 5% from last year’s AED 1.3 billion ($ 354 million).

“Across its operations, the number of aircraft turns handled by dnata increased by 15% to 450,903, bolstered by its newly launched operations at Rome Fiumicino Airport, and it recorded 1.59 million tonnes of cargo handled, up by 3% due to additional cargo handling driven by its UAE operations,” the release added.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, said, “The Group has once again delivered an outstanding performance, surpassing our half-year results of last year to achieve a new record profit for H1 2025-26. I’m delighted to note that Emirates maintains its position as the world’s most profitable airline for this half-year reporting period.”

“This performance was primarily driven by the unflagging demand and growing customer preference for our product and services, which drove revenue growth and profitability.”

“Emirates and dnata have invested billions to continually enhance our products and services, to bring new products to market, to improve our operations through innovation and technology, and to look after our employees who ensure our customers’ safety and satisfaction. These are core to our DNA.”

“The Group’s strong profitability enables us to continue making these investments, and to scale up our proven business models in concert with Dubai’s growth as a global city of choice for talent, for businesses, and for tourists.”