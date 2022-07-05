Emirates SkyCargo took delivery of its latest Boeing 777F to boost fleet capacity. "Emirates' freight division has seen significant increase in cargo loads across its products including pharma and fresh produce. In 2021-22, annual tonnage carried crossed 2.1 million, an increase of 15 percent, with transport of perishables crossing 260,000 tonnes, and both pharma and valuable goods each growing by 17 percent," says an official announcement.

"The new freighter will help increase our capacity and boost our ability to deliver vital goods, and facilitate trade globally," says Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates SkyCargo. "Despite the challenging headwinds this year, the air cargo industry is booming and we've been flat out since the pandemic began. Emirates SkyCargo will continue its journey as one of the world's largest and best air cargo airlines by investing in our fleet, our global network, technology, and world-class logistics infrastructure at our Dubai hub and beyond."

Most global markets are experiencing an increase in demand, including China, the statement said. "Emirates SkyCargo will now serve China with an additional four freighter flights every week. From this week, Shanghai will be served with six direct flights, Beijing with two and Guangzhou with four, adding more than 400 tonnes of cargo to and from China. Plans are also being finalised to increase frequencies to Hanoi and Sydney with direct services."

Additional frequencies to Nairobi are also earmarked to be part of a freighter multi-stop route from DWC (Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai) to Eldoret International Airport in Kenya, the statement said. "The flight then hops to Nairobi before heading north to Maastricht, Netherlands and then to Zaragoza, Spain before the 777F returns home to DWC. At each stop, the freighter unloads and reloads with various types of cargo including flowers, textiles and pharma."

The brand new freighter, A6-EFU, will maintain the fleet total at 11 Boeing 777Fs because A6-EFG went back to its lessor last week, the statement added. Plans are also underway to convert 10 passenger 777s into freighters, boosting the cargo fleet to 21 by the end of 2026.