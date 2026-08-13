Emirates SkyCargo has transported Altair-1, the UAE’s first commercial AI-enabled Earth observation satellite, from Dubai to Los Angeles ahead of its planned launch in October 2026.

The satellite was carried aboard an Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 777 freighter from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Altair-1 is the first of 10 satellites planned for Orbitworks’ Altair constellation, which is being developed and manufactured in the UAE.

Equipped with optical, infrared, thermal and radio-frequency (RF) sensors, Altair also features onboard AI processing capabilities. The constellation is designed to provide analysis-ready intelligence for applications including environmental monitoring, disaster response, land and coastal-use analysis, maritime domain awareness, and resource and infrastructure assessment.

The movement of Altair-1 marks a significant milestone for the UAE’s ambitions to strengthen its position in space technology and advanced manufacturing.

Emirates SkyCargo said the shipment also demonstrates its capabilities in handling sensitive and specialised aerospace cargo. Its dedicated Aerospace and Engineering team managed the satellite’s end-to-end transportation, maintaining environmental and safety controls throughout the journey and ensuring delivery according to schedule.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo said, ““Emirates SkyCargo is proud to support Orbitworks at this significant moment and contribute to the UAE’s growing reputation as a global hub for innovation, advanced technologies and specialised logistics. Transporting highly sensitive and technologically advanced cargo requires precision and expertise and we are well positioned through decades of deep expertise to support this critical mission. The movement of Altair-1 from the UAE to the United States ahead of its launch also underlines the role of specialised air cargo solutions in supporting the global aerospace sector.”

“Altair-1 is the product of hard work by an incredible team, and today marks a historic moment, not just for Orbitworks, but for the UAE’s ambitions in space. We could not have reached this point without in-country partners like Emirates SkyCargo, whose care and expertise got Altair safely from Dubai to Los Angeles. We are incredibly proud of what our team has built, and we now look forward to October, when Altair-1 will launch into orbit and begin its mission,” said Schahan Sediqi, General Manager, Orbitworks.

Emirates SkyCargo has strengthened its position in the specialised aerospace logistics sector, drawing on its experience in transporting satellites and other sensitive space equipment across international markets.

The carrier recently transported Arab Satellite 813 from Dubai to its launch site near Shanghai, China. In 2018, Emirates SkyCargo also made history by carrying Khalifasat, the first satellite developed and built by UAE engineers, from Dubai to South Korea.

Aerospace and Engineering is among the fastest-growing specialised verticals in Emirates SkyCargo’s portfolio. The carrier has transported more than 6,000 tonnes of aerospace and advanced engineering cargo worldwide in 2026, highlighting growing demand for specialised air freight solutions.

The carrier is also accelerating its fleet and network expansion. Since March 2026, Emirates SkyCargo has received six Boeing 777F production freighters and one Boeing 777-300ERSF converted from an Emirates passenger aircraft.

It is scheduled to take delivery of a further four Boeing 777F production freighters and one additional converted freighter later this year. The fleet expansion has enabled Emirates SkyCargo to increase its freighter network to more than 60 destinations, giving customers greater access to maindeck capacity and greater flexibility in managing global supply chains.