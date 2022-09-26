Emirates SkyCargo is adding a new channel for its customers around the world to directly access and book its flights for cargo shipments, in a digital-led move to enhance user experience and booking efficiency.

Working with WebCargo by Freightos, the industry's largest air cargo booking platform, Emirates SkyCargo customers will have quick and easy direct access to the cargo airline's flights and inventory to make direct bookings.

"Emirates SkyCargo continues to develop and implement digital technologies that enable us to improve our operations at the backend and enhance our customer experience at the frontline. Partnering with WebCargo enables us to improve access to our products and services, and provide a secure and convenient booking channel for our customers. This is one of several initiatives in the pipeline as we work hard to ensure that every Emirates SkyCargo touchpoint, from booking to tracking to delivery, is a world-class experience for our customers," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.

Zvi Schreiber, CEO of the Freightos Group, said: "We are proud to partner with Emirates SkyCargo, one of the world's largest airlines, on their journey to power more efficient supply chains. WebCargo connects over 10,000 freight forwarding offices globally to airlines representing over 40 per cent of available global air cargo capacity and we continue to see that instant pricing and booking, whether on WebCargo.co or via WebCargo's APIs, delivers dramatic improvements in efficiency and data reliability, while providing the flexibility needed to navigate today's supply chain disruptions."

Emirates SkyCargo is rolling out customer access to the WebCargo platform in a phased manner, with Spain, The Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy, The United Kingdom and Turkey going live on Tuesday. By the end of October, Emirates SkyCargo's inventory on the WebCargo platform will be available to customers across all of Europe, followed by Australia and the United States in November.

Customers in Asia and Africa will have access by January 2023. Forwarders not yet using WebCargo can register for a free account at https://www.webcargo.co/emirates-skycargo-booking

Emirates SkyCargo is the airfreight division of Emirates. Through its state-of-the-art hub in Dubai, Emirates SkyCargo transports cargo to over 140 destinations across a global network spanning six continents. The air cargo carrier offers customers cargo capacity on its modern fleet of all wide-body Boeing 777, Airbus A380 aircraft and 11 dedicated B777-F freighters. For more information, www.skycargo.com

WebCargo® is an advanced digitisation platform for logistics service providers. WebCargo Air is the leading platform for live air cargo rate distribution and bookings between hundreds of airlines and 3,500+ forwarders across 10,000+ offices. Over 30 airlines support instant price quotes and digital booking on WebCargo.

WebCargo joined the Freightos Group in 2016. The Freightos Group also operates freightos.com, the world's largest digital freight platform for the trillion-dollar international shipping industry, and the Freightos Baltic Index, the only daily container index, in collaboration with the Baltic Exchange. Founded by serial entrepreneur Zvi Schreiber, Freightos is a logistics technology pioneer with a worldwide presence and has raised over $120 million from leading venture funds, including GE Ventures, Aleph and the Singapore Exchange. In June 2022, Freightos announced that it would merge with GESHER I with the intent of going public on the Nasdaq (FROS).