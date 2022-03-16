From March 26, 2022, Emirates SkyCargo will reopen its cargo hub in Dubai South, Emirates SkyCentral DWC, for dedicated freighter aircraft operations.

The move will signal the air cargo carrier's return to dual hub cargo operations in Dubai after an almost two-year break. Due to the suspension of passenger flights during the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, Emirates SkyCargo merged its freighter (main deck) and passenger (bellyhold) cargo operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in April 2020. The goal of the consolidation was to streamline and expedite the shipment of critical supplies and medical equipment throughout the world.

Emirates SkyCargo will restructure its operations across two hubs in Dubai, with Emirates SkyCentral DXB handling cargo arriving or departing on passenger aircraft and Emirates SkyCentral DWC handling cargo arriving or departing on freighter aircraft, in response to the growth of Emirates' passenger network and operations, as well as the progressive increase in cargo volumes.

The Emirates SkyCentral DWC opened in 2015 and has a cargo capacity of over 1 million tonnes per year. The cutting-edge terminal has broad cold chain handling capabilities as well as a dedicated pharma handling zone that meets EU GDP requirements. Cargo may be transported quickly and efficiently with a dedicated aeroplane parking stands located near the terminal.

A fleet of dedicated trucks will enable seamless freight connectivity between the two airports, running 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Emirates SkyCargo will be able to link high-priority cargo and urgently necessary commodities in under five hours from wheels down at DXB to wheels up at DWC and vice versa.

Emirates SkyCargo is Emirates' air freight branch, providing cargo capacity to clients on its widebody Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft across a worldwide network of over 140 destinations on six continents.