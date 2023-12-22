In the final stretch of 2023, Emirates SkyCargo is showing persistent dynamism as the year concludes.



"Reflecting its confidence in the future of air logistics, and to serve its customers in a dynamic landscape, Emirates SkyCargo has laid out ambitious growth plans, including investments in digital capabilities, adding 20 new destinations to its freighter network, and doubling existing capacity over the next decade," says an official release.



Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo says: “2023 was a pivotal year for Emirates SkyCargo. Despite ongoing fluctuations in air freight, long-term trends indicate that the industry is growing at a rate of three-five percent year-on-year. Emirates SkyCargo, however, continues to outperform the market, uplifting over 1,183,000 tonnes from January to mid-December, a solid seven percent increase compared to last year. Looking to the future, we are well-positioned to steadily scale up operations in 2024, continuing our strategic growth to ensure we lead the industry in solutions that are fast, reliable, flexible, and efficient.”



In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), Emirates SkyCargo is on a journey to grow Dubai’s position as the world’s largest logistics hub, expanding its fleet and network to better serve global customers.The agenda was launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the goal is to double Dubai's economic size and elevate it to one of the top three global cities in the next ten years.



According to the official release, the airline is expanding its fleet and network to better serve global customers.In response to increased customer demand, Emirates SkyCargo leased two Boeing 747-400Fs in the first quarter. These planes joined the company's fleet of 11 Boeing 777Fs and 251 passenger planes.





As part of its expansion strategy four new 777-200Fs are also expected to join its fleet in the year 2024 and a fifth aircraft may join its fleet in the year 2025. This order is in addition to the 310 wide-body passenger aircraft on Emirates' order book, which will see new aircraft and cargo capacity delivered through 2035.Emirates has already ordered 310 large passenger planes, and now they're adding more to it. These new planes, along with the existing orders, will be delivered, providing more aircraft and cargo space until 2035.



To expand its global reach, the airline partnered with Air Canada Cargo, enabling customers to book shipments that travel on Air Canada Cargo flights via e-SkyCargo, expanding Emirates SkyCargo’s reach to over 60 cities in Canada and more than 150 cities globally.



In May, Emirates SkyCargo expanded its healthcare services with two new specialised products under its “Life Sciences and Healthcare” range. “Emirates Vital is designed for transporting clinical trials, gene therapies, and human samples while Emirates Medical Devices move various medical equipment such as pacemakers and MRIs, following specific quality standards. Since the launch, these products have successfully transported nearly 1,000 tonnes of sensitive cargo.”



As part of its Middle East expansion, Emirates SkyCargo increased its presence in Kuwait, offering door-to-door service for e-commerce shoppers to receive international deliveries from the U.K. and the U.S, the release added.



In terms of digitalisation, Emirates SkyCargo introduced an online booking platform on e-SkyCargo and made its capacity available on major digital marketplaces like CargoAi and WebCargo. “Looking ahead, the airline plans to further expand its digital presence in early 2024.”



In October, Emirates SkyCargo achieved a milestone with a host-to-host connection with Kuehne+Nagel, providing direct access to its market-leading products and services.



“Reflecting its wider contribution to global trade, the airline launched a campaign showing how The World Works Better with Emirates SkyCargo. Disrupting the traditional USP-focused advertising of the cargo industry, The World Works Better has become the mantra by which Emirates SkyCargo operates, providing tangible impact to people and businesses all over the world.”



Following earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria, Emirates SkyCargo collaborated with the International Humanitarian City (IHC) to swiftly establish an airbridge to Istanbul. Cargo space on daily flights ensured a steady flow of emergency supplies to on-ground NGOs.



Continuing its commitment to sustainability, Emirates SkyCargo focuses on meaningful initiatives, from recycling plastic sheeting in its facilities to optimising aircraft loading. The Emirates Group achieved the IATA Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) Stage One and the IEnvA Illegal Wildlife Trade module certifications in August, the release added.