Emirates will operate a daily service between Lagos and Dubai from October 1, 2024. As a result of this resumed passenger flight operations, Emirates SkyCargo will offer more than 300 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity in and out of Lagos every week. "We are excited to resume our services to Nigeria," said Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates.

The operation aims to strengthen the trade ties between Nigeria and the UAE. The airline's cargo arm will facilitate the export of Nigerian goods to markets such as the UAE, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bahrain. Key commodities expected to be transported include Kola Nuts, food and beverages, and urgent courier materials.

Emirates SkyCargo plans to import essential items such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and general cargo from important markets such as the UAE, India, and Hong Kong. These items will be transported using Emirates SkyCargo's specialized product portfolio for various sectors.

By recommencing operations to Nigeria, Emirates now serves 19 African destinations with 157 weekly flights from Dubai. It has connections to an additional 130 regional points in Africa through codeshare and interline partnerships with airlines such as South African Airways, Airlink, Royal Air Maroc, and Tunis Air. The UAE-based airline will deploy a Boeing 777-300ER to operate this service from Nigeria's largest city to Dubai.