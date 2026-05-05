Envirotainer has announced the appointment of Aymeric Chandavoine as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 May 2026, as the company seeks to strengthen its position in pharmaceutical cold chain logistics amid increasing supply chain complexity. He will succeed Interim CEO Niklas Adamsson.

Chandavoine brings extensive international experience in logistics and supply chain leadership, with a strong track record in driving growth, transformation and operational performance across global organisations. He joins from Maersk, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and President for Europe. Earlier, he was Head of Global Logistics and Services, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s integrated logistics offering.

The appointment comes at a time when pharmaceutical supply chains are facing increasing pressure due to the rapid growth of temperature-sensitive biologics, stricter regulatory requirements, and more complex global distribution networks.

Commenting on his new role, Chandavoine said that pharmaceutical supply chains are becoming more complex and less tolerant of disruption. He added that as advanced therapies move across global networks, cold chain reliability is critical not only for efficiency but also for patient safety. He noted that Envirotainer is well positioned to support this shift and that he looks forward to leading the company into its next phase of growth.

Envirotainer plays a key role in the global transport of high-value, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, supporting the safe and reliable delivery of life-saving medicines worldwide. As supply chains continue to evolve, the company aims to provide secure and scalable cold chain solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers.