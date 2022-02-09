Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today launched its latest innovation, the Releye RAP. This is complemented by the new Control Tower managed service.

The Releye RAP sets a new benchmark for temperature-controlled 5-pallet solutions. The largest of the new generation Releye containers, the RAP is the only one of its type in the world, combining big capacity with superior features.

Designed to meet the strictest requirements in pharmaceutical air freight, the integrated live monitoring enables a unique insight into product condition, location and progress of the shipment.

With its increased efficiency and capacity, it reaches outstanding CO2 reductions per shipment, and is the future solution for secure cold chain shipments. All monitored and maintained with the new service Control Tower.



The Releye RAP is the second in a family of advanced temperature-controlled air freight containers Envirotainer is developing. It joins the 3-pallet Releye RLP launched in 2021. The foundation of the Releye platform are the five pillars: Control, Monitoring, Autonomy, Value and Sustainability.

More value, more sustainability

Because the Releye RAP offers the largest internal volume for temperature-controlled air freight shipments, it makes more efficient use of available air cargo capacity. This offers the best value Total Landed Cost and achieves the lowest CO2 footprint in the air cargo industry.

Quite simply, it offers the most cargo space per fuel unit and has the smallest CO2 footprint of all solutions on the market. This is thanks to its low weight, large cargo space and outstanding reliability.



Easy qualification

The beauty of the Releye RAP is that it is based on exactly the same platform and technology as the Releye RLP. Thanks to this and the comprehensive data made available, the additional qualification of a Releye unit is the easiest in the cold chain industry and requires marginal effort from our customers and partners.

Control tower

The Envirotainer Control Tower service offers a global team of operators to follow a shipment's every move, ready to respond within minutes to any critical event. The Envirotainer Control Tower service is included with all Releye leases.

Swiss WorldCargo, the leading carrier in intensive care pharmaceutical shipments, is the first European carrier to approve the Releye® RAP container for their operations and to add it to their portfolio.



"We really appreciate our close partnership with Envirotainer and are proud to be the first European carrier to approve the new Envirotainer Releye RAP and to welcoming it into our product portfolio," said Lorenzo Stoll, head of cargo at Swiss International Air Lines. "The Releye RAP sets a new benchmark for temperature-controlled 5-pallet solutions, it combines newest technology and reaches outstanding CO2 reductions per shipment. This fully aligns with our own focus on sustainable operations and continued reduction of our carbon footprint."



"When we launched the new Releye RLP in May 2021, we raised the bar in cold chain transportation to new heights of Control, Monitoring and Autonomy. Now, with the launch of Releye RAP, we raise the bar yet another notch in terms of Value and Sustainability", says Peter Gisel-Ekdahl, CEO at Envirotainer.



"The Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing. Air cargo capacity is constrained and there's a huge demand for intercontinental shipments. In this context, organisations that qualify the Releye RAP will secure access to the most cost-efficient and sustainable solution for temperature-controlled airfreight," says Fredrik Linnér, chief business development officer at Envirotainer.



"The Releye series offer unique visibility, and with the Control Tower service, we're taking visibility to another level. Based on the most sophisticated Live Monitoring technology in the market, and our 24/7/365 customer service, we are monitoring all Releye shipments, offering our customers a helping hand within 15 minutes from any potential event happening, in order to secure the safe delivery of pharmaceuticals," says Linus Wollentz, head of digital services at Envirotainer.

