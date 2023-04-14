In light of Africa’s vast landmass, its population accounting for 16% of the world population, and its low share of global trade of 2%, the continent is an excellent opportunity to develop air transport. However, as a market, Africa’s share over several decades has remained stagnant at less than 3% of the world market – it is time to take action to change this narrative.

The 11th Aviation Stakeholders Convention which is scheduled to take place from 07-09 May 2023 is timely and aligned to address this situation. The Convention, which is being hosted by Ethiopian Airlines under the patronage of the Government of Ethiopia, will be held under the theme: “Changing the African Aviation Narrative”.

(From Left) Abdérahmane Berthé, Secretary General, AFRAA, and Mesfin Bekele, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines

The event will bring together over 400 delegates from Africa and across the globe. The Convention is one of Africa’s leading forums for air transport industry stakeholders to dialogue, and exchange knowledge and experiences for the development of the travel ecosystem. Several African airline Chief Executive Officers and aviation industry thought leaders are expected to be present at the event.

Speaking in Addis Ababa on the significance of attainment of sustainability that will change the narrative of Africa’s air transport, AFRAA's Secretary General Abdérahmane Berthé emphasized the importance of dialogue among stakeholders and collaborative initiatives such as those facilitated by AFRAA and said, “AFRAA and Ethiopian Airlines are excited to stage this Convention for the travel ecosystem stakeholders to meet, deliberate on strategies to enhance efficiencies, create synergies, develop intra-Africa connectivity, ensure business continuity that will redefine the narrative of Africa air transport industry.”

Mesfin Bekele, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines remarked, “We are delighted to host the 11th Aviation Stakeholders’ Convention of AFRAA which will serve as a forum for stakeholders in the industry to put their heads together and discuss the opportunities and pressing issues in Africa’s aviation sector. The forum will showcase the ‘Africa Rising’ mantra manifested in the growing opportunities for all stakeholders in the continent’s aviation industry.”

The Convention will be held from 07-09 May 2023 at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa Ethiopia. A robust and comprehensive programme has been lined up to facilitate discussions on various salient topics, masterclasses, networking opportunities at social events, and B2B sessions through a conferencing application, as per a recent press release from AFRAA.

Delegates are expected to have the opportunity to network and discuss developments in the industry and forge business partnerships. On 10th May, the Convention activities shall cover a CSR activity aimed at empowering the next generation of aviators at the Ethiopian University. The event will be sponsored by Collins Aerospace and staged in collaboration with AFRAA and Ethiopian Airlines.

There shall be an exhibition and showcase of aviation-related products and solutions at the exhibition segment of the Convention. Some of the sponsors of The Stakeholders Convention include Ethiopian Airlines, ASECNA, ATNS, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, and Embraer.

The African Airlines Association, also known by its acronym AFRAA, is the leading trade association of airlines from the member states of the African Union (AU). Founded in Accra, Ghana, in April 1968, and headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, AFRAA’s mission is to promote and serve African Airlines and champion Africa’s aviation industry. The Association envisions a sustainable, interconnected, and affordable Air Transport industry in Africa where African Airlines become key players and drivers of African economic development. AFRAA membership of 48 airlines cuts across the entire continent and includes all the major intercontinental African operators. The Association members represent over 85% of total international traffic carried by African airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is among the fastest-growing and leading airlines in Africa with over seventy-six plus years of operations. Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.