On 12th March 2023, Ethiopian Airlines, the leading airline in Africa, began a weekly freighter service from Copenhagen to Addis Ababa. The airline has commenced the services with its B767-300F aircraft which has a capacity of 45 tonnes of cargo per flight.

“The new route will play an important role in boosting trade between Europe and the rest of the world,” said the LinkedIn post.

Ethiopian also plans on launching a five-weekly passenger service to Copenhagen starting from May 2023, which will expand its cargo capacity using the belly hold of its passenger aircraft.



