Ethiopian Airlines carried 750,000 tonnes of cargo in 2022 with flowers accounting for 110,000 tonnes. High-tech cargo accounted for 54,500 tonnes, pharmaceuticals 30,000 tonnes and vaccines 1,500 tonnes, says the airline. Ethiopian carried 22,500 tonnes of salmon and 6,000 live animals. The carrier operated 950 charter flights, and was granted the IATA CEIV pharma certifications for airline and ground handling. The airline is planning an e-commerce logistics centre, integrated end-to-end solutions and capacity to handle 150,000 tonnes per annum.

Ethiopian operates 14 cargo flights (nine B777-200LRF, four B737-800F and one B767-300F), according to the latest data. The carrier is the largest cargo network operator in Africa with 65 cargo destinations. The cargo carrier handles over 2,000 tonnes daily of which over 600 tonnes are transported in belly holds.