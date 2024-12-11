Ethiopian Airlines Group has entered into two significant partnerships to enhance its air cargo operations. The Addis Ababa-based airline has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Xiamen Iport Group and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Henan Aviation Group.

The agreements emphasise complementary advantages, resource sharing, innovative development, and mutual benefit, reflecting a shared vision for advancing the global air cargo industry.

These partnerships aim to foster deeper integration and sustainable growth in air cargo, enabling broader and more effective engagement in the global economic system. Ethiopian Airlines continues to strengthen its position as a leader in global cargo logistics.

Recent reports show that two months back, Tefera Derbew Yimam, Ethiopian Ambassador to China, and Aman Wole, General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines China, visited China Henan Aviation Group. Chairman Zhang Mingchao of China Henan Aviation Group hosted discussions with the guests, who were further joined by relevant business leaders.

In a related development, Air Canada Cargo has leased two Boeing 767-300 freighters (MSN 67023 and MSN 67024) to Ethiopian Airlines. The relatively new aircraft, stored at Kansas City International Airport since April 2024, were flown to Addis Ababa in December 2024. Ethiopian Cargo’s fleet, which now includes these two additional freighters, brings the airline’s total cargo aircraft to 20. The lease strengthens Ethiopian Airlines’ position in the air cargo market and expands its fleet capacity to handle growing cargo demands.