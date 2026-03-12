Ethiopian Cargo will join the digital booking platform operated by Freightos by the end of March, enabling freight forwarders to access rates, quotes, booking and payment functions across the airline’s global cargo network.

Freightos announced that the integration will provide digital rates, quoting and eBooking capabilities, along with WebCargo Pay for digital payments and interlining functions on the platform. The move connects Ethiopian Cargo’s network with the Freightos digital booking environment used by freight forwarders to search and secure airline capacity.

Ethiopian Cargo operates the largest air cargo network in Africa, serving more than 145 destinations worldwide through a mix of dedicated freighters and passenger aircraft belly capacity. The carrier provides freight forwarders with shipment options that include priority and time-sensitive services across its network.

Through WebCargo by Freightos, freight forwarders can search, quote and book airline cargo capacity through a digital interface. The platform allows users to secure bookings in seconds with real-time access to rates and digital payment options. The system is integrated with rate management and quoting tools used by freight forwarders, allowing them to respond to customer requests at any time.

Freightos said the addition of Ethiopian Cargo comes as air cargo markets in Africa continue to expand. Despite the growth, a large portion of cargo bookings originating from the continent continues to be handled by airlines outside Africa.

The integration will expand digital capacity from an African carrier on global trade lanes while strengthening connections within the continent. Freight forwarders using the platform will be able to book cargo space to destinations that include Europe, the United States, China, India, Kenya and South Africa. The connection is expected to link major international markets with Ethiopian Cargo’s intra-Africa network.

“Global trade hasn’t only gotten more connected; it’s also gotten far more volatile,” said Pablo Pinillos, CFO and interim CEO of Freightos. “Access to speed and reliability matters more than big promises. With Ethiopian Cargo on our platform, forwarders will be able to unlock practical tools to move freight when capacity, routes, and costs are constantly shifting, resulting in less friction, more optionality, and fewer spreadsheets.”

Ethiopian Cargo said the integration forms part of its digital transformation strategy as it expands technology-driven services for customers and partners.

“Digital transformation is a core part of our growth strategy," said Dereje Derero, Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services. “As part of this transformation, we have been integrating various booking and payment solutions into our services to provide our customers with greater efficiency. Through our partnership with Freightos, we are enhancing our cargo services for customers, including freight forwarders worldwide, by offering digital rates, quoting, and e-booking solutions with faster access and reliable service. This further strengthens our position as the continent’s leading cargo carrier.”

Freightos operates a digital platform that connects airlines, ocean carriers, freight forwarders and importers and exporters through systems for pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management and payments. The company also provides market data through Freightos Terminal, which includes the Freightos Air Index for air cargo and the Freightos Baltic Index for container shipping.