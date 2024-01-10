Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Service has launched its freighter service to Casablanca, Morocco, adding to its network of 35 freighter destinations across Africa. The newly commenced service utilises the Boeing 777-200F freighter aircraft, known for its payload capacity exceeding 100 tonnes.



Ethiopian Cargo is a key operational division within the Ethiopian Airlines Group.It currently serves more than 135 international destinations with both belly-hold capacity and 68 dedicated freighter services, deploying over 145 planes including 17 dedicated freighter aircraft, across five continents.



According to Ethiopian Cargo, it also operates a warehouse facility that has 1.15 million tonnes of storage capacity and recently finished constructing an e-commerce warehouse with a capacity of 150,000 tonnes, which is dedicated to mail, couriers, and e-commerce goods. The automated facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technology including advanced transfer vehicles and sorting machines, ensuring a temperature-controlled environment for shipments, covering dry, perishable, and pharmaceutical goods.



"We are thrilled to announce the commencement of freighter services to Casablanca, marking our first foray into the Maghreb region within our global freighter network,” says Mesfin Tasew, CEO, of Ethiopian Airlines Group. “This expansion elevates our total African freighter destinations to 35, reinforcing our commitment to providing reliable and efficient services. As the largest cargo network operator in Africa and a key global air cargo service provider, Ethiopian Airlines will continue to broaden its services globally by introducing new routes to facilitate global trade and the smooth movement of goods. Our Casablanca freighter service is operated with the state-of-the-art Boeing 777-200F cargo aircraft, boasting a payload capacity of over 100 tonnes.”

