Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services has partnered with CargoAi as part of its digital transformation strategy, enabling freight forwarders worldwide to access real-time rates and eBooking capabilities through CargoAi’s platform.

The integration will give more than 30,000 freight forwarders access to Ethiopian Cargo’s global capacity and pricing through the CargoAi marketplace, as well as direct connections with leading Transport Management Systems (TMS). The move is expected to improve rate visibility, automate booking processes and expand access across multiple digital booking environments within Ethiopian Cargo’s network.

The partnership will also enable Ethiopian Cargo to use CargoAi’s digital interline capabilities, supporting more efficient and transparent collaboration with airline partners through digital interline bookings and shared capacity management.

CargoAi, which specialises in AI-driven digital solutions for the air cargo industry, is building on its existing data connections across airlines, freight forwarders, ground handling agents and airports. The company is also deploying AI workers and agents to automate and optimise air cargo workflows across the ecosystem.

Dereje Derero, Managing Director of Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services said, “Partnering with CargoAi allows us to bring our services closer to freight forwarders worldwide by offering a modern and seamless booking experience. This step reinforces our commitment to innovation and to delivering agile, data-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global air cargo industry.”

CargoAi CEO Matthieu Petot said the company is pleased to bring Ethiopian Cargo into its digital ecosystem, describing the partnership as a step towards greater digitalisation in air cargo. He highlighted the shared focus on digital excellence, with real-time access to capacity and pricing expected to give freight forwarders greater visibility while expanding Ethiopian Cargo’s global digital reach.