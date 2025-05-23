Ethiopian Cargo, the cargo division of the Ethiopian flag carrier Ethiopian Airlines, is set to receive its twelfth Boeing 777 freighter. The aircraft, registered as ET-BAC (MSN 68141), is scheduled to join the fleet today (May 23, 2025).

The aircraft is set to depart from Everett (PAE), U.S., to Addis Ababa (ADD), Ethiopia. According to data from Flightradar24, the estimated departure is expected at 1300 hrs.

Ethiopian received its 11th Boeing 777 freighter in January this year, registered as ET-BAB (MSN 68140). With the arrival of its 12th B777F (ET-BAC), the cargo carrier now operates 12 Boeing 777 freighters.

In addition, Ethiopian Cargo also operates four Boeing 737-800 freighters and five Boeing 767-300 freighters, of which three are currently parked and two are in active operation, according to data from Planespotters.net.

Additionally, the cargo carrier utilises the belly cargo capacity of Ethiopian Airlines' passenger fleet. The airline operates a total of 141 aircraft (including freighters), with passenger aircraft such as Airbus A350 XWBs, Boeing 737s, Boeing 777-200s, Boeing 777-300ERs, Boeing 787 Dreamliners, and Bombardier Q400s (Dash 8-400).

Ethiopian Cargo, including its own freighter operations and by utilising the fleet of Ethiopian Airlines, serves over 69 dedicated cargo destinations and more than 130 passenger destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Ethiopian Cargo provides global services for both general and specialised cargo, including pharmaceuticals and life sciences, live animals, horticultural products, mail and e-commerce, and valuables.