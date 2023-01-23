Ethiopian Airlines Group (ET) has partnered with MailAmericas (MA), a private postal operator and gold member of the Universal Postal Union's consultative committee, to establish competitive cross-border eCommerce services between Africa and the Middle East, with Addis Ababa serving as a hub.

According to this agreement, Ethiopian Airlines will provide air transport services for the transportation of commodities over its extensive network. At the same time, MailAmericas will contribute its market knowledge and know-how developed in Latin America and Africa, where it has networks in over 40 countries.

Mesfin Tasew, CEO, Ethiopian Group said, “As the leading air cargo service provider in Africa, we are glad to team up with MailAmericas in launching eCommerce logistics services across Africa and Latin America. So far, we have jointly served more than 20 countries in Africa and Latin America, and we are keen to expand our reach further going forward. The partnership enables us to serve our customers better by leveraging the expertise, bilateral agreements and private networks of MailAmericas.”

Tomas Miguens, President, MailAmericas stated, “As one of the largest service providers of Cross Border eCommerce into Latin America, we are thrilled to partner up with Ethiopian Airlines Group and expand our horizon into Africa’s territory. We have extensive knowledge in the region through our subsidiary Mailafrica which has provided services for over 25 years. It’s our pleasure to be able to work side by side with the leading airline in Africa. This will grant every customer a better shopping experience, improving delivery time and traceability of their packages. We will continuously look to strengthen this partnership and develop new businesses to maintain a mutually beneficial relationship with Ethiopian Airlines Group.”

Ethiopian Airlines will receive access to all bilateral agreements and private networks of MailAmericas throughout the regions as part of the cooperation, allowing it to offer competitive services to consumers in Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of the world.

Ethiopian is expanding its eCommerce logistics service and capability by constructing an eCommerce center in Addis Ababa with a total yearly capacity of 150,000 tons. The eCommerce center will be fully dedicated to eCommerce logistics operations and will be outfitted with an Automated Sortation System and Electronic Transport Vehicles (ETV) to guarantee the smooth processing of shipments from small packages to boxes, skids, and built-up units (BUPs).

As a major global cargo network operator with a modern warehouse accommodating one million tonnes per annum, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services has recorded an annual cargo uplift of about 770,000 tons in the 2020/2021 fiscal year. It serves more than 130 international destinations including 66 dedicated cargo destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the Americas with belly hold capacity and 14 dedicated freighters. Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services also uses the latest technologies for data, information and market intelligence with 100% e-AWB from its main hub in Addis Ababa.