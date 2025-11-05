Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, and SF Airlines, China’s leading air cargo carrier, have expanded their network under a Joint Business Agreement (JBA), adding new flight frequencies to Shenzhen and Ezhou. This move strengthens trade and logistics connectivity between Abu Dhabi and China, offering improved access for global markets, including Africa, which relies on the Middle East as a key trans-shipment hub for Asian trade.

The JBA, signed in June 2025, enables both airlines to create a shared and seamless network, integrating freighter services and expanding combined operations to nine weekly flights to Shenzhen and seven to Ezhou. Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, home to China’s first 24-hour international cargo station, allows faster turnaround times and enhanced customer service. Meanwhile, Ezhou Huahu Airport in Hubei Province, Asia’s first dedicated cargo airport, offers extensive domestic reach and growing international connections.

Under the metal-neutral agreement, Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will jointly market and integrate their services, align operational standards, and coordinate pricing strategies. The partnership supports high-growth sectors such as cross-border e-commerce and pharmaceuticals. By linking Etihad Cargo’s SecureTech and PharmaLife solutions with SF Airlines’ domestic distribution network, the agreement ensures smooth and efficient movement of electronics, time-sensitive goods, and precision equipment across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer at Etihad Airways, said the expanded network reinforces links between two of China’s most active logistics hubs. “Through our JBA, we are connecting customers to China’s main distribution centres and expanding our global reach. By strengthening our partnership with SF Airlines, we aim to unlock new trade opportunities and connect more businesses and communities beyond borders,” he said.

Li Sheng, Chairman of SF Airlines, added that the collaboration is designed to enhance efficiencies, support revenue growth, and boost customer satisfaction. “By combining their strengths, Etihad Airways and SF Airlines are better positioned to offer world-class air cargo solutions that meet the changing needs of the global logistics industry,” he said.

The expanded connectivity between Abu Dhabi, Shenzhen, and Ezhou represents a new phase of collaboration in global air freight, paving the way for smoother movement of goods between Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, strengthening trade corridors that drive economic growth and opportunity.