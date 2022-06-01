Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has appointed Caroline Pappas as General Manager – Americas.

Based in Chicago, Pappas will report directly to Etihad Cargo's Director – Cargo Commercial West, Mark Faulkner, according to an official statement.

Pappas will be responsible for establishing new and further developing existing relationships with Etihad Cargo's customers based in North and South America.

Pappas joins Etihad Cargo with over 30 years' sales and commercial experience within the air cargo sector. In her previous roles, Pappas has been instrumental in negotiating and securing long-term contracts with global freight forwarding customers and shippers, identifying and implementing marketing and sales strategies, and identifying strategic opportunities to increase market share and revenues, the statement said.

"Etihad Cargo is delighted to welcome Caroline to the team," says Tim Isik, Vice President – Commercial. "Caroline's appointment further strengthens Etihad Cargo's commercial team in the region. I have every confidence Caroline's experience and knowledge will contribute to Etihad Cargo's long-term plans for US expansion and further cement the carrier's position as the air cargo partner of choice for Etihad Cargo's customers in the Americas."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Etihad Cargo and working alongside such an accomplished team," says Pappas of her appointment. "As Etihad Cargo continues its ambitious growth plans in the region, I am looking forward to working closely with Mark and the rest of Etihad Cargo's commercial team to achieve the carrier's future objectives."

Etihad Cargo operates daily cargo passenger flights in and out of New York, Washington and Chicago, and six flights per week in and out of Toronto. The carrier also operates two freighter cargo flights per week via Europe to Chicago, supported by an offline network.