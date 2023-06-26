Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has launched Pharma Champions, a development programme to enhance pharmaceutical transportation expertise and customer service. Developed as a strategic initiative, Pharma Champions is aligned with Etihad Cargo's long-term plans and the implementation of the carrier's cool chain masterplan, which was launched in 2020 to form the foundation of Etihad Cargo's shared vision with Abu Dhabi to further establish the emirate as a global pharmaceutical and life sciences hub, says an official release.





Etihad Cargo has made significant improvements to its cool chain products offering including network, operations and processes, the release added. "The carrier has implemented a rigorous quality programme emphasising training and development, continuous improvement and adherence to high standards across the organisation. Demonstrating this commitment to quality, the carrier achieved IATA CEIV Pharma recertification in 2022 and is one of only 44 airlines to hold the certification globally. Pharma Champions was developed in full compliance with IATA CEIV Pharma guidelines and enhances Etihad Cargo's capabilities to deliver consistent standards while transporting this critical cargo via the carrier's PharmaLife product."



PharmaLife, Etihad Cargo's pharmaceutical shipment solution, has achieved significant year-on-year growth, the release said. "In the last 12 months, Etihad Cargo has recorded a 49 percent increase in pharmaceutical and life sciences products tonnage compared to the previous year. To meet the increasing demand for both +15 to +25°C Controlled Room Temperature (CRT) and +2 to +8°C Cool Storage (COL) segments, Etihad Cargo has focused on continuous improvement, product enhancements and expanding the carrier's network, which now serves over 62 destinations worldwide. To strengthen connections between Abu Dhabi and the rest of the world, Etihad Cargo has developed over 1,330 IATA CEIV Pharma and GDP-certified trade lanes, ensuring product integrity during transportation."

Tim Isik, Vice President, Commercial, Etihad Cargo

Tim Isik, Vice President, Commercial, Etihad Cargo says: "Etihad Cargo has developed and launched Pharma Champions to enhance the carrier's capabilities in transporting high-value, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals across its global network. In addition to giving participants — Etihad Cargo's Pharma Champions — a more in-depth understanding of PharmaLife's key features, the programme facilitates the development of a tailored PharmaLife action plan that will enable the champions to provide customer service excellence, enhanced customer response times and expertise within their regions. These Pharma Champions are an integral part of Etihad Cargo's cool chain strategy and operations for the coming years and will act as focal contact points in the carrier's key PharmaLife markets. This will enable Etihad Cargo to enhance regional knowledge hubs, mitigating the challenges of operating across multiple time zones and ensuring the carrier can respond to customer enquiries more quickly and efficiently."

