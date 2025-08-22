Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has announced an expanded winter schedule that will significantly increase belly-hold cargo capacity and enhance connectivity across its global network.

The revised schedule adds new routes to Hanoi, Hong Kong, and Taipei, reinforcing the airline’s presence in Asia and offering expanded access to some of the world’s fastest-growing cargo markets, according to an official release from Etihad Cargo.

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Etihad Airways will progressively launch services to 16 new destinations, including Addis Ababa, Algiers, Almaty, Baku, Bucharest, Chiang Mai, Kazan, Krabi, Medan, Medina, Phnom Penh, Tashkent, Tbilisi, and Yerevan.

“Our customers remain at the core of our strategy. This expanded winter schedule offers greater access to Etihad Cargo’s global network, providing more capacity, flexibility, and reliable connections. Whether moving goods between continents or enabling rapid regional transport, we are committed to supporting industries with world-class cargo solutions,” says Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Cargo.

By October 2025, Etihad Cargo will offer belly-hold capacity on more than 880 passenger flights per week, with the number set to exceed 1,000 weekly flights by March 2026, further enhancing global connectivity and customer options.