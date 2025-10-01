Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics division of Etihad Airways, has unveiled its first campaign under the airline’s new Beyond Borders brand platform. The campaign brings the airline’s refreshed brand to life through a cargo lens, celebrating the role of air freight in connecting people, communities, and economies across the globe, according to an official release from Etihad Cargo.

“Every shipment tells a story. It's never just an address. It represents trust, care, and a connection that makes a real difference in people’s lives,” says Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer, Etihad Airways. “By adapting Beyond Borders for cargo, we are showing how freight is more than the movement of goods – it is a vital force linking families, sustaining businesses, and keeping global supply chains moving.”

Through striking visuals and storytelling, the campaign humanises cargo, highlighting how fresh produce, pharmaceuticals, luxury goods, live animals, and other consignments are not just boxes in transit; they are lifelines that impact daily life worldwide.

The launch also reflects Etihad Cargo’s focus on collaboration, with the campaign emphasising the strength of its partnerships in ensuring resilient supply chains and timely solutions that transcend borders.

Alongside the campaign, Etihad Cargo will be launching its refreshed etihadcargo.com on the 9th of October aligning the digital platform with Etihad’s updated brand. The new site offers a cleaner interface and enhanced features, including simplified booking and tracking tools and the ability for customers to monitor claims in real time, reflecting the airline’s ongoing focus on transparency and efficiency.

Etihad Cargo’s suite of specialised products, including PharmaLife, FreshForward, SafeGuard, and SkyStables, continues to set benchmarks for speed, reliability, and care while adhering to the highest international standards. The campaign imagery also features air waybill details, subtly highlighting the carrier’s global reach and operational precision, the release added.

With its first Beyond Borders campaign and redesigned digital platform, Etihad Cargo demonstrates how the airline’s new brand platform extends across the business, reaffirming its role as an enabler of global trade and development, and taking goods, care, and trust beyond borders.