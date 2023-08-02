Building on the strong operational performance in 2022, Etihad Cargo achieved 82.7 per cent on-time performance (OTP) for freighter departures and 82 per cent OTP for freighter arrivals in the first half of 2023.



“The recorded OTP for both freighter departures and arrivals in H1 2023 exceeds the carrier's 80 percent OTP target. Surpassing this target demonstrates Etihad Cargo's commitment to providing reliable, high-quality cargo solutions with minimal disruption to the carrier's partners and customers,” says an official release.

Etihad Cargo has also improved the delivered-as-promised (DAP) rate, achieving 90.6 per cent, ahead of its 85 per cent target and an increase on its 2022 DAP rate of 86.6 per cent.

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Operations, Etihad Cargo says, "Exceeding OTP and DAP targets demonstrates Etihad Cargo's strong commitment to reliability, building trust and being the air cargo partner of choice. The carrier's freighter operations have played a critical role in Etihad Cargo's ability to meet its ambitious growth targets, which has seen the carrier successfully launch new freighter routes to key destinations, including Guangzhou, and offer additional capacity across Etihad Cargo's global network. Etihad Cargo's state-of-the-art Cargo Control Centre monitors the status of all shipments in real time and tracks shipments, flights and road feeder services to enhance the carrier's DAP promise to partners and customers."

In addition to Etihad Cargo's expanding freighter network, the carrier offers belly capacity to over 69 destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Americas with 674 weekly rotations. To complement the carrier's scheduled services, Etihad Cargo operates charter flights and has expanded its road feeder service network to enhance connectivity to non-network destinations.