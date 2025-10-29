Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has announced an expansion of its freighter network for the Winter 2025 schedule, a move set to enhance trade connectivity across major global markets, including Africa. The expanded operations will strengthen air links between Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, while further positioning Abu Dhabi as a central logistics hub connecting East and West.

The airline’s new schedule introduces two additional weekly freighter flights to East Midlands, one of the UK’s most active freight hubs, beginning 27 October. This new route will boost cargo movements between Abu Dhabi and the UK’s primary distribution network, which plays a vital role in both domestic and European logistics.

In parallel, Etihad Cargo is increasing capacity to key production markets across Asia, with added frequencies to Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Ezhou. The expansion also supports growing trade flows to and from the Middle East and Europe through increased weekly flights to Riyadh, Paris Charles de Gaulle, and Frankfurt.

The carrier’s growth comes alongside Etihad Airways’ recent announcement of 16 new passenger destinations between November 2025 and March 2026, including Addis Ababa and Algiers. These additions are expected to improve connectivity for African businesses and exporters by creating faster and more direct access to markets across Asia and Europe.

Stanislas Brun, Chief Cargo Officer of Etihad Airways, said, “Every shipment represents a connection that matters. As we enter the busy winter period, increasing our network capacity and introducing new trade routes means giving our customers more ways to move their goods with reliability and care.”

Etihad Cargo’s enhanced Winter 2025 schedule underscores its role as a key enabler of global trade, offering efficient and high-quality air freight solutions. With its growing network, the carrier continues to support businesses across Africa and beyond, ensuring seamless cargo movement that drives regional and international growth.