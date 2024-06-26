Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has expanded its partnership with China's SF Airlines to increase the frequency of flights between their mega hubs, Abu Dhabi and Ezhou.

Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will also launch a new freighter service between Shenzhen and Abu Dhabi to boost connectivity and capacity between China, the UAE and other global destinations, according to an official release from Etihad Cargo.

“Starting July 15, 2024, Etihad Cargo will operate two freighters between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou, connecting China to its global network through the carrier’s Abu Dhabi hub. SF Airlines will operate an additional freighter from Ezhou, bringing the total number of flights between Abu Dhabi and Ezhou to five per week.”

The increased frequency of flights between Ezhou and Abu Dhabi and the introduction of a flight from Shenzhen to Abu Dhabi will provide incremental capacity in excess of 200 tonnes, bringing the total weekly available capacity from the partnership to 630 tonnes, says the release.

Stanislas Brun, Vice President, Cargo, Etihad Cargo says: "This year marks the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the UAE, and Etihad Cargo is proud to support stronger ties between the two countries. By expanding this strategic partnership with SF Airlines, Etihad Cargo's partners and customers will have greater access to strategic markets in China, the UAE, and destinations across Etihad’s global network. This ongoing collaboration, enhanced by the Belt and Road Initiative, creates great opportunities for deeper cooperation between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines and will contribute to the broader economic and strategic objectives of both the UAE and China."

Robert Zhang, Commercial Director, SF Airlines, adds: “We are excited to announce that the cooperated routes between Etihad Cargo and SF Airlines will expand to six flights per week starting from July as our two companies celebrate the one-year anniversary of our partnership. Working together with Etihad Cargo, the industry-leading company with a competitive cargo network from Abu Dhabi to the world, brings competitive value to customers and enables them to develop their international business with more convenient and diversified global transportation options.”





In addition to operating two freighter flights per week to Ezhou, Etihad Cargo provides belly hold capacity through five weekly flights each to Beijing and Shanghai. It also operates seven freighter flights to Shanghai, two to Guangzhou, and seven to Hong Kong per week, the release added.

