Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has launched an innovative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution to transform airfreight operations and boost cargo capacity on flights.

"Deployment of state-of-the-art AI tools is the latest step in Etihad Cargo's digitalisation journey and will enable the carrier to improve cargo volumes by optimising capacity on every flight across the carrier's network," says an official release.

Etihad Cargo had entered into a proof-of-concept agreement in 2021 with logistics technology solutions provider Speedcargo Technologies, becoming one of only a few global carriers to leverage the Singapore-based provider's AI products to maximise cargo capacity on flights. "Following successful trials of Speedcargo's AI solutions, Etihad Cargo has rolled out three AI-powered products — Amplifi, Cargo Eye and Assemble — to boost efficiency, digitise and standardise cargo handling across Etihad Cargo's network, and enhance service levels for the carrier's customers and partners.

"Etihad Cargo uses Amplifi to optimise cargo loads on each flight. The technology dynamically calculates free and usable capacity based on booked cargo, aircraft type and cargo offer. Utilising the system-generated ULD level load plans, Etihad Cargo will maximise the cargo carried on its flights and significantly reduce the risk of overbookings.

"Cargo Eye is a scalable, modular system that captures cargo dimensions and volume data. Powered by Microsoft's IoT Edge solutions and Speedcargo's proprietary algorithms, Cargo Eye allows Etihad Cargo to digitise cargo as it enters the carrier's ground handling stations, enabling real-time sharing of cargo information for load planning, build-up planning and forward operations.

"Etihad Cargo will deploy Assemble across the carrier's network of ground handling stations to facilitate the digital planning and build-up of ULDs using the load plans generated by Amplifi. Offering a user-friendly solution, Amplifi provides ground handling partners with build-up plans that provide step-by-step instructions for optimally built ULDs that conform to safety regulations."