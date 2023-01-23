Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, has reinforced its commitment to customer service excellence through the restructuring of the carrier's Contact Centre Team.

To improve global customer service response times and support the UAE team to enable it to improve business conversion, Etihad Cargo has created two separate units. One team is dedicated to servicing UAE customers, and the other to servicing the rest of the world and global key accounts.

To avoid overlap and improve response times, the separate units will have dedicated communication channels and email addresses. The capabilities of both the UAE-focused and global teams include sales support, customer service, billing dispute and resolution, escalations and case management. The global team, which offers 24/7 customer support, also provides special commodity and product support.

"The restructure of Etihad Cargo's Contact Centre Team and realignment of work processes is the latest step in the carrier's long-term commitment to improving customer responses and enhancing service delivery and business conversion," said Tim Isik, Vice President of Commercial at Etihad Cargo. "75 per cent of Etihad Cargo's Contact Centre transactions originate from the UAE, and establishing a dedicated UAE-focused team will enable the Contact Centre to communicate with customers and respond to enquiries more efficiently. The global team will focus on service delivery and case resolution for the rest of the world, including Etihad Cargo's global key accounts."

The restructuring of the carrier's Contact Centre Team aligns with Etihad Cargo's continuous improvement strategy. The allocation of dedicated resources for sales support mitigates the risks of delayed communication, including the provision of quotes, as all activity will be handled by one team rather than multiple contact centre agents. Resources have also been allocated to customer service, and the new units will be accountable for bookings and service delivery.

Isik continued, "Etihad Cargo's primary objective is to be the air cargo partner of choice, and the carrier continuously reviews processes, procedures and systems to ensure Etihad Cargo is the easiest carrier to do business with. The enhanced structure of Etihad Cargo's Contact Centre will improve customer service delivery, increasing the speed of responses and ensuring customers have access to support wherever they are located."

The Contact Centre realignment follows Etihad Cargo's transition to the Microsoft Dynamics 365-driven Pulse CRM, which was implemented to empower customer service agents with more customer-focused data. Launched in 2022, the new CRM has provided greater transparency and visibility, enabling customer service agents to track each transaction from initial contact through to resolution.