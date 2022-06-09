Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, will provide additional capacity to key destinations in the summer months across Asia, Africa, and Europe. From July, Etihad Cargo will continue to operate its Boeing 777 freighter network with flights across Chicago, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kenya, Milan, Riyadh, Saigon, and Shanghai.

The carrier will also benefit from additional passenger flights on its Boeing 787 and Airbus 350 with 35 direct flights to London Heathrow, seven direct flights to Bangkok, and five flights to Bangkok via Phuket.

Etihad will offer daily flights to Dublin, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, more weekly flights to Barcelona, Brussels, Johannesburg, Madrid, Tokyo, and Vienna have been added to the carrier's summer schedule.

"Etihad is operating additional flights during the busy summer period, which will introduce additional belly capacity across key routes for Etihad Cargo's customers," said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.

More passenger flights will also be offered from mid-June, with seasonal routes to Greece, France, Spain, and Tanzania being introduced to the network. "Cargo transported during the season will benefit from Etihad Cargo's extensive road feeder service across the US, Europe, and Asia," added Drew.

Etihad Cargo is the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group. Since its inception in 2004, Etihad Cargo has become a leading air cargo carrier in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents with its hub being in Abu Dhabi.