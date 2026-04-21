Etihad Airways is set to expand its international network with the addition of new destinations across China and Africa from October and November 2026, marking a step in its strategy to strengthen connectivity between two growing regions.

The airline will introduce five new destinations in China, including Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Alongside this, it will add six destinations in Africa comprising Accra, Harare, Asmara, Kinshasa, Lubumbashi and Lagos. The expansion reflects a broader push to increase network reach and align passenger and cargo operations with trade flows between Asia and Africa.

For Etihad Cargo, the new routes are positioned as part of a wider logistics network rather than standalone additions. The carrier stated that these routes will strengthen trade lanes linking Asia and Africa through Abu Dhabi. This is expected to support the movement of electronics, e-commerce shipments, pharmaceuticals, perishables and industrial goods, while also facilitating investment flows between the two regions.

The development comes at a time when global supply chains are undergoing structural shifts, with companies seeking alternative routes and diversified sourcing strategies. By adding capacity across these corridors, the airline is aiming to improve transit times and network reliability for cargo customers operating between Asia and Africa.

The airline said its focus remains on creating faster and more reliable connections while opening new opportunities for customers across both regions. The expansion of routes is expected to integrate with existing operations through Abu Dhabi, reinforcing its role as a transit hub linking major trade markets.