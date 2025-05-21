Etihad Airways reported an eight percent increase in cargo revenue at AED 958 million ($261 million) for the first quarter of 2025 on improved yield.

Cargo tonnes (leg tonnes) declined four percent to 154,000 tonnes from 160,000 tonnes in the same period last year, says an official release.

Total revenue increased 15 percent to AED 6.6 billion ($1.8 billion). Net profit was up 30 percent at AED 685 million ($187 million), driven by strong demand and efficiency gains.

"We are proud to deliver a record-breaking quarter - both in profitability and in guest satisfaction," says Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways. "Achieving our highest-ever Q1 profit of AED 685 million and our best-ever customer satisfaction scores reflects the strength of our business and the dedication of our people.

"We’re executing a clear strategy: grow sustainably, operate efficiently and never lose focus on delivering remarkable experiences to our guests. From continued refinements to our onboard offering to improved airport services and the debut of our A321LR with a market-leading narrowbody product, we’re raising the bar in every part of the journey.

"Our network continues to expand with 16 new routes announced for 2025 and additional aircraft joining our fleet. As we grow, we remain disciplined and focused on quality, efficiency, and creating value for our customers and stakeholders."

Passenger revenue grew by 16 percent to AED 5.5 billion ($1.5 billion), driven by increased capacity, continued network expansion and increased flight frequencies. Etihad operated 80 destinations as of March 2025, with 16 new routes launching this year to support continued growth, the release added.