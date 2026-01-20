Cargoland by LGG is on track to end the year with its second-strongest cargo performance, reflecting a robust peak season and a solid overall result.

The airport handled 1.32 million tonnes through more than 26,000 cargo movements, making it the second-best year since the pandemic peak in 2021. Export volumes recorded particularly strong growth, strengthening LGG’s role as a major European hub for outbound cargo. In addition, the airport reported increases in workforce strength, customer numbers and facility expansion.

Laurent Jossart, Chief Executive Officer of LGG, said the results reflected the success of the Cargoland by LGG strategy launched earlier in the year. He highlighted a double-digit increase in cargo volumes in every quarter, leading to a forecast total of 1.32 million tonnes by the end of 2025, a level only surpassed during the exceptional pandemic year. He thanked employees, partners and customers for delivering the results despite several challenges.

E-commerce was the main growth driver during the year and was a key topic at the Neutral Air Partner’s ACE event hosted by Cargoland by LGG in September 2025. Other contributing segments included flowers and perishables, pharmaceuticals, and live animals such as horses. New airline customers started operations at the airport, while existing carriers expanded their networks and frequencies.

Cargoland by LGG now works with a wide range of airline partners including Cargojet Airways, Suparna Airlines, China Eastern Cargo, SuperNova Airlines, CMA CGM Air Cargo operated by Air Belgium, China Postal Airlines, One Air, Cathay Cargo, Air Central Longhao, FarCargo, FedEx and Challenge Group. Challenge Group, which uses LGG as the main European hub for its Orange product, added additional Boeing 777 freighter services during the year following the arrival of a Boeing 777-300ERSF to its fleet.

The growing number of airline partners supported destination expansion, particularly in Latin America and Canada, as well as a strengthening of Asian markets. In October 2025, Cargoland by LGG signed a sister airport agreement with Chicago Rockford International Airport. The partnership aims to develop a dedicated transatlantic freighter corridor between the two cargo-focused, e-commerce-driven hubs.

Rising freighter activity also increased staffing needs. Employee numbers at Cargoland by LGG grew by 15% in 2025. A strong focus on operational and quality standards helped maintain efficiency despite external challenges affecting cargo flows. The airport also advanced its digitalisation strategy through tools such as LGG Tracking, improving transparency, reducing process errors and supporting better interoperability.

Looking ahead, Cargoland by LGG expects 2026 to be another year of controlled growth. The airport plans to continue developing digital tools and has more than 30 projects in the pipeline. Service solutions for special cargo, including live animals, flowers and pharmaceuticals, will be further enhanced. Work under the Masterplan 2040 continues, with increasing use of fridge capacity for temperature-controlled cargo.

Infrastructure development is also progressing. Cargo City West is underway, with the first phase, including a 110,000 square metre facility, already ready for use. Phases two and three are under construction, making 2026 a key year for real estate development. Cargoland by LGG will continue to promote its unique selling propositions at industry events.

Jossart said the first major cargo event for Cargoland by LGG in 2026 will be IATA’s World Cargo Symposium in Lima in mid-March. He also highlighted the EU-CBEC, which the airport will host at the Palais des Congrès Liège from 8 to 10 September 2026.