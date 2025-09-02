Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) has completed its transition to a direct-serve presence in Saudi Arabia and inaugurated its new head office in Riyadh. It also launched its first dedicated flight into the Kingdom from the United States and Europe.

The expansion, which includes plans for a regional hub at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh that will connect international markets to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, and the rollout of FedEx Logistics freight forwarding services, supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, trade, and logistics growth.

The new FedEx head office in Riyadh was inaugurated by Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Transport General Authority (TGA). The office will oversee FedEx operations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

The ceremony, held in Diriyah, was attended by Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Acting President of the TGA; FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam; and other senior executives.

Al-Jasser said, “FedEx’s strengthened presence reflects the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a premier destination for logistics and global investment. Saudi Arabia’s rising influence as a key global logistics hub and a strategic gateway for trade and transport services is clear. The increasing number of leading global logistics and courier companies establishing direct operations in the Kingdom demonstrates the strength of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector and its pro-investment environment, as well as the global confidence in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

FedEx’s inaugural nonstop flight connecting Riyadh with the United States and Europe began operations today (September 2, 2025). The routing of the flight is MEM–CDG–RUH–CDG–MEM, and the service will soon operate six times per week, enhancing connectivity and improving transit times between major global markets and the Kingdom.

FedEx flight FX6093, operated by a Boeing 777 freighter (registration N842FD), departed Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) for King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh at 05:16 local time—46 minutes behind its scheduled departure of 04:30. The flight is expected to land in RUH at 12:10 local time, later than its originally scheduled arrival of 11:31 hrs.

Richard Smith, chief operating officer, International, and chief executive officer, Airline, FedEx, said, “Our recent investments underscore Saudi Arabia’s role as a vital link in our global network, connecting major economies across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. By expanding in the Kingdom, we are broadening our network’s reach and creating faster, more dependable trade routes.”

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Africa, said, “Our direct-serve operations in Saudi Arabia represent a pivotal step in our regional growth strategy to boost connectivity and service. By combining modern infrastructure, digital innovation, and integrated solutions, we are facilitating seamless trade and helping businesses in Saudi Arabia and across the region compete globally.”

FedEx operations in the Kingdom now include four gateways and four stations, directly managing pickup, delivery, and customs clearance, supported by digital tools for improved supply chain efficiency. The company also announced the launch of its FedEx Logistics division in Saudi Arabia, offering freight forwarding services across air, road, and ocean freight, as well as customs broking and transit cargo support, with expanded links to the GCC, South Asia, and Africa.

FedEx’s strengthened presence comes as Saudi Arabia posted a trade surplus of US$16.8 billion in Q1 2025, a 52 per cent increase from the previous quarter, underlining the growing demand for advanced logistics infrastructure in the Kingdom.