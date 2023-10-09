FedEx Express announced that it became the first express logistics company in South Africa to be awarded the Authorised Economic Operators Level 2 accreditation for compliance and safety (AEO-S Level 2).



The release reads, “This recognition underscores FedEx's unwavering commitment to elevating security and safety measures within its international supply chain. The AEO-S Level 2 accreditation, also referred to as the Safety and Security program, stands as a testament to FedEx's dedication to enhancing security across its operations.”

"We are immensely proud to be the trailblazing express company in South Africa to receive the AEO-S accreditation," says Natasha Parmanand, managing director of FedEx Express Sub-Saharan Africa Operations. "Safety and security are not just words for us; they are the cornerstones of everything we do. We remain steadfast in our mission to create a secure logistics environment not only for our valued customers but for our team members and the entire industry."

This accreditation unlocks benefits for FedEx customers. It translates into faster customs clearance, reduced physical inspections of goods, expedited release of shipments, heightened security measures, and improved risk mitigation strategies. As an AEO-S accredited entity, FedEx is now a trusted partner in the international movement of goods, having received accreditation from SARS Customs for its compliance with World Customs Organization (WCO) under the SAFE Framework and Customs-Based Partnership Guidance.

In an era marked by the rise of e-commerce and an increasingly interconnected global marketplace, the logistics sector serves as the backbone, facilitating the seamless flow of goods and services across borders. FedEx's AEO-S Level 2 accreditation is poised to strengthen the company's role in delivering this critical global function.

"From expediting customs procedures to minimizing transit times and beyond, we firmly believe that this accreditation will bring significant benefits to our customers. Moreover, it underscores our unceasing commitment to delivering excellence in global logistics," concludes Parmanand. FedEx Express continues to pioneer advancements in the logistics industry, enhancing the safety, security, and efficiency of global supply chains for the benefit of its customers and the wider global marketplace.