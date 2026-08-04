Network Airline Management (NAM) has expanded its freighter fleet with the addition of a Boeing 747-400BCF, which joined the airline at the end of July 2026.

The aircraft marks the arrival of NAM’s fifth Boeing 747 freighter, strengthening its cargo capacity and supporting the company’s expanding international network. Based at NAM’s primary hub in Liege, the 747-400BCF offers substantial payload capacity, long-range capabilities and flexible main-deck loading options.

The latest addition will enable NAM to further support the transportation of high-volume general cargo, oversized freight and specialised shipments, while providing additional reliable capacity to customers across key global markets.

Jonathan Clark, CEO of Network Aviation Group, said, “Welcoming our fifth Boeing 747 freighter into active service is another major milestone for Network Airline Management. The B747 remains the undisputed workhorse of heavy-lift air cargo and adding another converted freighter to our fleet allows us to keep pace with strong customer demand. This expansion directly enhances our flexibility, frequency, and overall service delivery for our charter and scheduled service customers worldwide.”

With five Boeing 747 freighters now in active service, Network Airline Management (NAM) is strengthening its presence across key international markets and expanding its ability to provide tailored air freight solutions for complex cargo requirements.

The company said it remains focused on further fleet expansion and identifying new growth opportunities to enhance its global network and support its growing customer base.