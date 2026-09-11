flydubai announced today the launch of its dedicated freighter operations, marking a significant milestone in the carrier's diversification strategy and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global logistics and trade hub.

Starting 01 October 2026, the airline will integrate three Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft into its fleet through a wet-lease agreement with SolitAir. Delivering 23,000 kg of additional payload capacity per flight, the dedicated capacity will complement belly-hold operations across flydubai’s fleet of 98 Boeing 737 passenger aircraft, with significantly greater capacity to follow once its 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft are delivered. This initial phase provides immediate main-deck capability ahead of the fourth-quarter peak season, with plans to evaluate passenger-to-freighter retrofits from 2029 onwards.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: “Dubai has established itself as one of the world's most connected hubs for E-commerce, trade and logistics, and its ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 continue to create new opportunities for businesses to reach global markets. The launch of dedicated freighter operations marks an important step in flydubai’s evolution and reflects our commitment to supporting Dubai's vision through enhanced trade connectivity and logistics capabilities. By building on the strength of our network and expanding our cargo offering and list of codeshare and interline partners, we are creating new pathways for businesses to move goods more efficiently, access new markets and contribute to economic growth across the region and beyond.”

Operating out of DWC provides flydubai Cargo, the carrier’s cargo division, with dedicated airside infrastructure and direct multimodal access via Dubai South. The shift enables point-to-point charter and scheduled freighter capabilities across more than 125 destinations throughout Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

The dedicated aircraft allows for tailored handling of specialised commodity streams, including aerospace components, temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, perishables, live animals, express courier shipments and dangerous goods. Initial freighter flights will target high-demand regional sectors, scaling frequency as operational capacity grows.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, added: “Since 2009, flydubai has opened more than 100 underserved markets and expanded regional connectivity. As trade requirements evolve, our partners require guaranteed main-deck capacity, flexible scheduling and specialised handling. Establishing DWC as our freighter hub gives our commercial partners direct access to Dubai's world-class logistics ecosystem, backed by tailored products designed for high-value and sensitive cargo."

Under Mohamed Hassan, Senior Vice President of Airport Services & Cargo at flydubai, and Rashid Albashri, Vice President of Cargo at flydubai, the expansion will transition flydubai Cargo into a full-service logistics provider, offering both scheduled freight routes and ad-hoc charter solutions across its expanding global network.