Hamburg-based global logistics provider Fr. Meyer’s Sohn (FMS) has completed the acquisition of South African freight forwarder GAC Laser International Logistics and its affiliated companies, according to an official release from FMS.

The acquisition marks a significant step in the company’s strategic expansion into the African continent.

Founded in 2007, GAC Laser provides a full suite of logistics services, including multimodal freight forwarding, warehousing, trucking, and project logistics. It operates from major hubs across South Africa, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

“We are pleased to welcome 246 new colleagues to the FMS team,” says Heiko Voigt, Managing Director of Fr. Meyer’s Sohn. “This acquisition represents an important milestone in our growth strategy for Africa. Together with our new colleagues, we look forward to unlocking new opportunities and strengthening our service offerings across the continent.”

The South African operations will continue to be led by Simon Hayes and the existing management team. They will support the integration of the company into FMS’s global logistics network and will retain responsibility for day-to-day operations under the new name, Fr. Meyer’s Sohn South Africa, the release added.

The acquisition underscores FMS’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and investing in high-growth markets.

“We are excited to become part of Fr. Meyer’s Sohn global network. This partnership opens up a wealth of opportunities for our team and our clients. With access to FMS’s international structure and platforms, we will be able to significantly broaden our service capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers,” says Simon Hayes.