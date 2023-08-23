Ghanaian vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the Tamale International Airport Phase II Project at a ceremony in the Northern Regional capital on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



“Facilitated under the auspices of the UK-Ghana Business Council (UKGBC), established in 2018 and co-chaired by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the project is part of Government’s aviation sector infrastructure development programme designed to expand the frontiers of the aviation industry and to make Ghana the aviation hub within the West African Sub-Region,” reads the release.

“This project is so dear to the government and particularly the hard-working people of the Northern Region and its trading partners across the length and breadth of the country and the Sub-Region,” Dr Bawumia stated at the Commissioning.

“The completion of this ultra-modern terminal building together with a multi-purpose Terminal and other ancillary facilities are expected to provide the needed impetus for increased economic trading activities and to re-inforce the status of Tamale as a Sub-Saharan Hub Airport for flights to and from neigbouring West African countries and the Sahel Region.

“The Tamale International Airport will serve as an alternative to the Kotoka International Airport,” he added.

Noting that the Northern Region is renowned for its vibrancy in agricultural and economic activities, vice president said the location of the airport within the Sahelian belt, also referred to as the food basket of Ghana, is expected to enhance access to market for the local agriculture produce, enhance tourism and attract passengers from neighboring countries.

“Indeed, Government intends to use Tamale International Airport to support the programmes of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) of Ghana to harness fresh agricultural produce for export to other parts of the world and to generate employment and create wealth in this geographical zone.

“The boost in agriculture would be leveraged to support the development of Agro-based industries in Northern Ghana. The expansion of the Tamale International Airport is expected to serve as a catalyst for industrialization and rapid socio-economic development.

“It is my hope that other service providers will leverage the completion of this project to invest in other areas such as the establishment of Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, development of cargo facilities and cold stores for export of fresh produce and establishment of Aviation Training Organization (ATO) among others.

Works undertaken at the Airport include an approximately 5,000 meter squared expandable ultra-modern Airport Terminal Building with annual passenger throughput of 400,000; a multi-purpose Terminal (Hajj Facility), 5km Single Carriageway Access Road; a 330 capacity car park, a Technical hub to manage electricity, waste water treatment and other essentials, as well as other ancillary facilities.

The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, urged airline operators in the subregion and beyond to take advantage of the increasing aviation offerings in Ghana, promising them an “unmatched travel experience” to - and in - Ghana.