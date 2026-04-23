Glasgow Prestwick Airport has secured three new weekly cargo flights with Ethiopian Airlines from Hong Kong, strengthening its role as a cargo gateway linking Asian trade with the United Kingdom. The new service will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and is expected to increase e-commerce volumes moving through the airport.

“These new flights mark a significant step in scaling Prestwick’s e-commerce operation, with Hong Kong now a key inbound gateway into our network,” said Ian Forgie, Chief Executive Officer, Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

“By introducing a purpose-built, fast-track cargo handling model for e-commerce, we’re setting a new benchmark for speed and efficiency, enabling goods to move through the airport faster than at other hubs and reach end customers more quickly and reliably.”

The airport said the expansion builds on recent growth in its e-commerce operations. Royal Mail and Evri joined Prestwick earlier this year to mark 25 million parcels handled through its facility. The increase in cargo activity has created more than 250 direct jobs.

“This service demonstrates how regional airports can rebalance global flows, pairing inbound e-commerce with outbound premium exports to improve utilisation and strengthen supply chain resilience,” said Nico Le Roux, Business Development Director, Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

“New routes to South Korea and Vietnam also give Scottish exporters more direct access to high-growth markets and a more efficient routing model for global logistics partners.”

Prestwick currently handles 15 flights to and from mainland China and will now add three additional weekly services from Hong Kong. The airport said its expansion in long-haul cargo operations is expected to support up to GBP 250 million in cross-border trade.

“Ethiopian Airlines’ new thrice-weekly cargo service between Hong Kong and Glasgow Prestwick is a significant boost to the e-commerce operations between the two airports,” said Mesfin Tasew.

“As a global airline growing its network in both regions, we are delighted to launch the new thrice weekly flights and be part of the link.”

The airport said sectors including salmon exports, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences will benefit from its cold chain infrastructure and handling services. Prestwick has also been shortlisted for Air Freight Business of the Year at the Multimodal Awards.