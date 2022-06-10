Global Transport Solutions, a logistics service provider specialized in marine-and time-critical logistics has acquired Cargo Holland, a freight forwarder specialized in air freight solutions located at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands.

John Burgstra, co-CEO of GTS, commented on the transaction, "The acquisition further solidifies our presence in the Netherlands, by reinforcing our freight forwarding operation and air freight capabilities. Cargo Holland has an experienced team in place with a great cultural fit with Best Global Logistics. I have no doubt that the Cargo Holland team will continue to thrive as part of GTS and Best Global Logistics (GTS' 3PL division), under Marc's continued leadership and entrepreneurial drive."

Having extensive management experience in the logistics industry, Marc Kort (CEO of Cargo Holland) will be installed as Managing Director of both Cargo Holland and Best Global Logistics Netherlands.

"We think our companies - with their own expertise - complement each other perfectly. We share the same vision and focus and I am convinced that our customers and staff will benefit from this new set-up on many levels. And for me personally, I am very excited to fulfill my new role as Managing Director for the BGL offices in the Netherlands", Marc commented.

Combined, Cargo Holland and BGL will strengthen their positioning as leading air freight forwarders in the Netherlands, with a robust international infrastructure and organization. Cargo Holland's clients will receive the same personal and high-level service they are used to while being able to benefit from the international scale that BGL has to offer.

Global Transport Solutions is the holding company of Marinetrans and Best Global Logistics, offering specialized 4PL and 3PL international time-critical logistics with a geographical presence on all continents, mainly focused on marine spare parts and other time-critical and complex logistics.

Marinetrans is the world's largest fourth-party logistics (4PL) service provider specializing in forwarding and logistics of marine spare parts. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has eight additional offices around the globe – in the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, Greece, Japan, Korea, India, and the United States. Through a network of dedicated partners, Marinetrans offers services in 22 warehouses and 2,000 ports worldwide.

Best Global Logistics is an independent third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specializing in time-critical and project logistics. The company operates bonded and free-zone warehouses located in the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, and Norway. BGL has a strong foothold in the maritime industry, while also serving a range of other industries.