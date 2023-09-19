Effective 18 September 2023, Guillaume Halleux joins Swissport International AG from Qatar Airways as chief commercial officer and member of the executive leadership team.

“In close collaboration with Swissport’s regional business leaders, he will maintain an open customer dialogue to build trust-based long-term partnerships with our airline clients and ensure expectations regarding operational excellence are met.”

He will execute Swissport’s commercial agenda in developing existing and building new client relationships and drive the acquisition of new business.

“We are delighted to welcome Guillaume as our chief commercial officer,” says Warwick Brady, president & CEO of Swissport International AG. “Our growth plan and the company's strategic outlook as the global market leader attract the best talent in the industry. Swissport's management team consists of a complementary group of executives with experience in ground handling and the airline industry. It allows us to understand what airlines want and meet their expectations. This understanding is instrumental in fostering successful partnerships.”

Guillaume Halleux brings over 25 years of experience and joins Swissport from Qatar Airways Cargo, where he served as Chief Officer Cargo at the airline’s Doha head office. Prior to that, he served as the airline’s Vice President Cargo Asia Pacific. He started his career with Air France in 1997, where he held several positions in Logistics and Business Development before joining the SkyTeam Cargo US joint venture between Air France, Delta Airlines, and Korean Air. Later he was appointed Regional Director for Hong Kong and South China at Air France-KLM. A French citizen, Guillaume holds a master’s in business administration from ICN Business School in Nancy, France.

It is Swissport’s ambition to anchor its brand as the go-to service partner for airlines worldwide. Stable customer relationships are a prerequisite, especially if a collaboration is to evolve toward an integrated hub management arrangement. Swissport’s executive team has a thorough understanding of what airlines seek, and this makes us the partner of choice for airlines that seek the stability of reliable, safe and cost-efficient operations. Swissport delivers best-in-class value for money – for global network airlines and low-cost carriers alike.

Ramp handling, passenger services and air cargo handling are Swissport’s large, strategic service categories and revenue contributors. They are also pivotal for top-line growth and often the steppingstone for developing client relationship into adjacent areas like aviation fueling, load control, lounge hospitality and executive aviation.