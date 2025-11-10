Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals (Hactl) confirmed that its Chief Executive, Wilson Kwong, will be leaving the company in January 2026.

Kwong is appointed the Hong Kong Transport Services Director and a Member of the Executive Directorate of Hong Kong–based railway operator MTR Corporation, with effect from 28 January 2026.

With the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government holding a 74% stake, MTR is a Stock Exchange of Hong Kong-listed rail and property company that operates Hong Kong’s metro systems while developing and managing real estate around its transport network.

Wilson Kwong is a versatile senior executive with a wealth of management experience. Kwong is currently steering business strategy to strengthen the Hactl’s performance and service portfolio with focus on innovation, digitalisation and sustainability," reads the MTR release.

Kwong said, “This was a very difficult decision for me, after eight wonderful years leading the world’s definitive air cargo ground handler; but I feel the time is right to take up a new challenge outside the air cargo arena, and to make way for a new leader to stamp their own mark on this iconic business.”

“I am proud to be leaving Hactl in the best possible shape, a team which is dedicated, hard-working and simply the best in the business. I would like to thank them all for the parts they play every day in this company’s sustained success. Until my departure, my team and I will continue to work together to deliver the service excellence for which Hactl has become renowned,” says Kwong.

Hactl informed that a successor to Wilson Kwong will be announced in due course.

This week in Abu Dhabi, he spoke about the importance of training people industry while using AI for repetitive, entry-level jobs, during The International Air Cargo Association’s (TIACA) Air Cargo Forum. Wilson talked about how Hactl is handling growing volumes of lithium batteries and what the company has done with firebreaks, an intelligent thermal detection system and achieving CEIV Lithium Batteries status.

He started his career as a Management Trainee with Jardine Matheson Group and has since held different senior leadership roles. From 2012 to 2018, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Jardine Engineering Corporation (JEC). He is a Member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, a Chartered Fellow of The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in Hong Kong, and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He also serves as a member of different committees of the HKSAR Government, including the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the Land and Development Advisory Committee. Kwong was awarded the Medal of Honour in 2025.

Kwong holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science, U.K., a Master of Business Administration degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and a Master of Science degree in Real Estate from the University of Reading, U.K. He is also a Juris Doctor from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.