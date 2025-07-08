The pharmaceutical air logistics sector is taking a step forward with the launch of Healthc’Air, a new company aiming to improve the handling of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments worldwide.

Led by Yulia Celetaria, Global Director Pharma and a recognised expert in the field, Healthc’Air immediately establishes itself as an essential partner for airlines and GSAs aiming to reach new standards of service quality.

“Our ambition at Healthc’Air is to go beyond current industry standards. We aim to build, hand in hand with our clients, solutions that combine operational excellence, digital innovation, and sustainable commitment. By listening closely to real market needs and bringing together top experts, we will sustainably transform pharmaceutical air logistics,” says Yulia Celetaria, Global Director Pharma, Healthc’Air.

At launch, Healthc’Air has secured two major clients, ECS Group and GLOBAL GSA, both well-known names in the industry. This early vote of confidence highlights the value of Healthc’Air’s specialised approach, which offers GSAs and airlines unmatched expertise in pharma logistics. The company is already in talks with over a dozen airlines working to develop or enhance their pharmaceutical cargo services, according to an official release from Healthc’Air.

Healthc’Air offers a flexible, multi-tiered service model: Launch, Advanced, and Trust, allowing airlines to choose the level of support they need. Services include consultancy, auditing, shipment management, training, process alignment, certification support, and access to digital and AI-driven tools. Throughout 2025, different service models will be tested to align the offering with real market needs. Sustainability is a key focus, with ‘green logistics’ solutions aimed at helping the pharmaceutical supply chain reduce its environmental impact, the release added.