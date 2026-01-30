Northern Morocco’s Tetouan–Sania R’mel Airport has been temporarily closed following heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics said. The closure, effective from Thursday, 29 January 2026, has been introduced as a safety precaution and to allow required technical works to be carried out at the airport. The ministry said operations will resume only once safety conditions for aircraft movements are fully ensured.

While passenger flights are often the main focus, the closure also has implications for air cargo operations. Being an international airport, Sania R’mel supports the movement of commercial goods, contributing to trade activity in northern Morocco, largely through belly cargo carried on scheduled flights. In the most recent data available, the airport processed around 2.1 thousand units of cargo throughput, showing that it handles a modest but meaningful amount of freight for the region.

Sania R’mel Airport, identified by its IATA code TTU, serves Tetouan and surrounding areas, including proximity to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. Several airlines operate from the airport, including Royal Air Maroc, Ryanair, Air Arabia Maroc, and TUI fly Belgium, connecting the region with domestic destinations and key European markets.

Royal Air Maroc operates domestic services such as Tetouan–Casablanca, while also linking Tetouan to European cities including Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Brussels and London-Gatwick. Other carriers operate routes to cities such as Marseille, Alicante, Charleroi and Amsterdam, strengthening the airport’s role as a regional gateway to Europe.

The airport is equipped to handle commercial aircraft, with ground and cargo handling services provided by Swissport, supporting aircraft turnaround and the movement of freight alongside passenger operations.

The temporary shutdown means that all scheduled arrivals and departures are affected, including both domestic and international routes. Flights on key links such as Tetouan–Casablanca, as well as services to European destinations in France, Spain, Belgium, the UK and the Netherlands, are either cancelled, postponed or diverted while the airport remains closed. Cargo normally carried on these flights will need to be rerouted through other Moroccan airports until operations resume.

For regional logistics operators and distributors, even a short disruption can create a ripple effect across supply chains, affecting delivery schedules, costs and onward transport planning.

The airport closure comes amid widespread heavy rainfall and flooding in northern Morocco, which has already disrupted roads, transport links and local infrastructure. Authorities have described the shutdown as part of broader efforts to safeguard public safety and maintain operational standards.

Just weeks before the weather-related disruption, Royal Air Maroc announced plans to strengthen its presence at Tetouan–Sania R’mel Airport, according to a report by Logis-T Africa. The national carrier opened a new air base at Tetouan, with plans to launch direct flights to major European cities including Paris, London-Gatwick, Brussels, Barcelona, Madrid and Malaga from 27 March 2026. It also plans to increase domestic services between Tetouan and Casablanca, enhancing connectivity through its wider network.